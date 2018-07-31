Norwich college’s £10,000 workshop boost

Published: 1:03 AM July 31, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

From left to right - Tony Sandon, plumbing lecturer at City College Norwich, Alison Harvey, deputy head of employer responsive delivery at CCN, David Gledhill, managing director at Graham Plumbers Merchant and Katy Dorman, apprenticeship delivery manager at CCN. Photo: Oakes Studios - Credit: Archant

A Norwich college has won a £10,000 upgrade for its plumbing and heating training facilities.

City College Norwich (CCN) was given the cash from Graham Plumber's Merchant's College Refresh Awards, having made it to the final three.

It was chosen as winner, having beaten New College - Hackney Campus and Hull College.

The funds will help CCN refurbish one of its plumbing workshops, to enhance facilities for gas eningeer training.

Katy Dorman, apprenticeship delivery manager at CCN, said: 'This £10,000 award means we can move forward with our gas engineering apprenticeship delivery in October. Our students will be thrilled with the updated workshop, tools and training we can now offer.'

It comes after a successful year for the college, which included seeing apprentice Anthony Iacovazzo winning a national apprentice award.