College students will help restore Broads windmills in new training programme

City College Norwich students are taking part in a heritage construction skills training scheme with the Broads Authority.

More than 100 construction students from a Norfolk college are helping to preserve a key feature of the county’s heritage in a new partnership with the Broads Authority.

The students from City College Norwich have been chosen for the authority’s heritage construction skills training programme, which will focus on incorporating restoration skills into further education courses.

It has been launched through the Heritage Lottery-funded Water, Mills and Marshes project and will see students carry out restoration work on some of the Broads’ historic windmills, with the first cohort working at North Mill in Halvergate.

A new temporary building for renovating mill caps, sails and other components will be installed at City College’s Ipswich Road campus by the end of the year.

Steve Carr, head of construction at City College Norwich, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop a completely new set of skills.”