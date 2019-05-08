Search

Hearing impaired student explores deafness in poster project

08 May, 2019 - 13:42
Karolina Michalik, a photography student at City College Norwich, with her deaf awareness campaign posters. Picture: City College Norwich

City College Norwich

A hearing impaired Norfolk student is helping to raise awareness of her condition in an art exhibition.

Staff who were involved in creating the City College Norwich British sign language (BSL) online glossary, launched for Deaf Awareness Week. Picture: City College NorwichStaff who were involved in creating the City College Norwich British sign language (BSL) online glossary, launched for Deaf Awareness Week. Picture: City College Norwich

Karolina Michalik, a 20-year-old photography student at City College Norwich, has produced a series of posters focusing on deafness which will be on display at the college during Deaf Awareness Week (May 6 to 12). The series is entitled 1 in 6 - the proportion of people in the UK who have a hearing impairment.

Karolina, from Watton, said: "I want to promote deaf awareness and show people the basic ways they can communicate with deaf people, because lots of people aren't deaf aware and they find it difficult to communicate."

The college is also helping to raise awareness with a British sign language glossary, which will be available for students and staff on the college intranet.

More than 250 signs have been filmed for the glossary, which includes phrases such as "Good morning" and "How are you?".

