Would you have a hairdo like this? Norfolk students show off designs

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon Steve Bacon

From festival chic to steampunk, apprentice hairdressers from across Norfolk have been showing off their skills and creativity.

The showcase at the Platform Theatre at City College Norwich showed top tresses from more than 30 apprentices, who are combining on-the-job training with time in the college's training salons.

Their styles were inspired by four themes - Victorian, nature, steampunk and festival - and the show also featured live cut and colour demonstrations.

Liberty James, from Liberty Hair Design, was crowned the overall winner with first, second and third year prizes going to Siouxsie Littlewood from Hair 4U, Archie Jennings from Shorn by Sean, and Charlotte Lambert from FGH.

Apprentice Sophie Bassi, 19, who works at the Barry Alan salon in Norwich, said: "Showing your work to a wider audience might be a bit a nerve-wracking, but it's also something that can give us a leg-up in terms of getting known as stylists."

