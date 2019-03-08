Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Would you have a hairdo like this? Norfolk students show off designs

PUBLISHED: 15:33 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 03 July 2019

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

Steve Bacon

From festival chic to steampunk, apprentice hairdressers from across Norfolk have been showing off their skills and creativity.

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

The showcase at the Platform Theatre at City College Norwich showed top tresses from more than 30 apprentices, who are combining on-the-job training with time in the college's training salons.

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

Their styles were inspired by four themes - Victorian, nature, steampunk and festival - and the show also featured live cut and colour demonstrations.

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

Liberty James, from Liberty Hair Design, was crowned the overall winner with first, second and third year prizes going to Siouxsie Littlewood from Hair 4U, Archie Jennings from Shorn by Sean, and Charlotte Lambert from FGH.

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

Apprentice Sophie Bassi, 19, who works at the Barry Alan salon in Norwich, said: "Showing your work to a wider audience might be a bit a nerve-wracking, but it's also something that can give us a leg-up in terms of getting known as stylists."

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

City College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve BaconCity College Norwich hairdressing apprentices have shown off styles on four themes - Victorian, steampunk, festival and nature - in a showcase at the college. Picture: Steve Bacon

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Knife-wielding gang mistakenly burst into Thorpe St Andrew home

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists