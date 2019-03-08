College staff to vote on strike action over pay
PUBLISHED: 16:53 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 23 April 2019
Staff at a Norfolk college are considering strike action over a “derisory” pay offer.
City College Norwich is among 14 further education (FE) institutions taking part in Unison the union's ballot on potential action.
The dispute is over a national pay offer from the Association of Colleges, which recommended a pay rise of 1pc or £250, whichever is higher, for staff earning below £30,000 – falling well below the union's request for a 5pc or £1,500 rise.
It follows a consultation in January involving 11,000 FE college employees including administrative, finance and learning support staff, and comes after a Unison survey found one in 50 staff at FE colleges had been forced to rely on food banks.
Unison head of education Jon Richards said: “These are among the lowest paid workers in colleges. Many are struggling to make ends meet or even afford food. This pay offer is derisory – it's time employers gave staff a decent pay rise.”