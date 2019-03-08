Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

College celebrates its outstanding apprentices at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 02 April 2019

City College Norwich's 2019 Apprenticeship Awards at the ceremony at the Great Hospital. Picture: Andi Sapey

City College Norwich's 2019 Apprenticeship Awards at the ceremony at the Great Hospital. Picture: Andi Sapey

Andi Sapey

The achievements of apprentices at a Norfolk college – and the employers which support them – have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.

City College Norwich’s 2019 Apprenticeship Awards at the Great Hospital saw eight apprentices presented with awards for their achievements and progress, with degree apprenticeship student Oliver Holmes named overall apprentice of the year.

Awards were also presented to four employers – from micro to large – to recognise their outstanding support for apprentices. Gasway won the overall contribution to apprenticeships award.

The college currently has more than 1,200 apprentices on its programmes, including degree apprenticeships.

City College Norwich director of higher education and apprenticeships, Ed Rose, said: “The diversity of our winners show that apprenticeships really do offer opportunities across the age groups and throughout all types of employer.”

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

City chief waits for the green light

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is relishing the challenge of striving to reach the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I thought he was under the bus’: Passenger tells of mobility scooter horror incident

A passenger has spoken out after the bus they were on was forced off the road. Not pictured. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Netflix musical produced by John Legend to be filmed in Norwich

John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists