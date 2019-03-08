College celebrates its outstanding apprentices at awards ceremony

City College Norwich's 2019 Apprenticeship Awards at the ceremony at the Great Hospital. Picture: Andi Sapey Andi Sapey

The achievements of apprentices at a Norfolk college – and the employers which support them – have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.

City College Norwich’s 2019 Apprenticeship Awards at the Great Hospital saw eight apprentices presented with awards for their achievements and progress, with degree apprenticeship student Oliver Holmes named overall apprentice of the year.

Awards were also presented to four employers – from micro to large – to recognise their outstanding support for apprentices. Gasway won the overall contribution to apprenticeships award.

The college currently has more than 1,200 apprentices on its programmes, including degree apprenticeships.

City College Norwich director of higher education and apprenticeships, Ed Rose, said: “The diversity of our winners show that apprenticeships really do offer opportunities across the age groups and throughout all types of employer.”