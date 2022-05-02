City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September

A city school with a troubled past is set to join an academy trust with more than a dozen others across the county.

City Academy Norwich (CAN) has been a stand-alone school for the past four years after leaving the Transforming Education in Norfolk Group in 2018 and has since been operating with the support of the Bohunt Education Trust.

But with this relationship coming to an end at the close of the school year, the academy in Bluebell Road is set to join the Sapientia Education Trust.

Becoming the 17th school in the trust overall, CAN will become the first city school to join the SET and will be joining from September 2022.

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the trust, said: "Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the significant and sustained progress our colleagues at Bohunt EducationTrust and City Academy have made since 2018.

"It is immediately clear to anyone visiting the school that City Academy is a vibrant and energised learning environment, working incredibly hard to achieve the very best for its students.

"As part of the SEN, CAN will continue to enjoy its own identity and traditions, while benefiting from the quality support our education trust will provide, linking with six highly successful local secondary schools."

Neil Strowger, leader of the Bohunt Education Trust, said: "We are proud to have supported CAN for almost four years with teaching and learning, given our expertise in improving standards in this area.

"CAN has now reached a point where it is primed to join a strong, local trust, to improve its journey of improvement.

"We are delighted that CAN will be transitioning to Sapientia; a trust that shares our same high aspirations, values and mission for the school and its students.

"We have every confidence that Sapientia will take CAN to even greater heights."

The move is the latest transition for the school, which has a troubled past in that it was served official warnings from government regulators in 2014 and 2015.

It is currently rated as requiring improvement by Ofsted - but has not been fully inspected since 2019.