Search

Advanced search

High school upholds ban on Christmas Jumper Day over fears of pressures on families

PUBLISHED: 09:27 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 11 December 2019

Dereham Neatherd High School has continued its ban on Christmas Jumper Day - but what do you think? Photo: Matthew Usher

Dereham Neatherd High School has continued its ban on Christmas Jumper Day - but what do you think? Photo: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

A mid Norfolk high school has continued its ban on Christmas Jumper Day due to financial pressures and environmental concerns.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that Neatherd High School, in Dereham, has taken the stance not to take part in the national phenomenon which began in the UK in 2012.

In a post shared online on its Facebook page, a statement from the school to parents read: "We will not be doing "Christmas Jumper Day" at Neatherd.

"We last did it in 2015 when it coincided with a non-uniform fund-raising day. This event, which is heavily promoted by supermarkets and other retailers (see also World Book Day), has only been going in the UK since 2012.

You may also want to watch:

"There are valid concerns about the pressures it places on families to spend money on garments which will have little use, at a time of the year when we are facing the biggest pressures financially. Evidence has shown that national school attendance dips on this day due to the social pressures involved. Furthermore, the environmental costs of producing these items using plastics and other materials also needs considering.

"Our pupils do a lot of charity work throughout the year - we have three "Non Uniform Days", charity weeks, a Christmas Fayre, Comic Relief, Sport Relief and Children in Need, as well as the Christmas Hamper drive each year.

"We hope parents and friends will understand our position on this."

The school also shared a link to the charity Save The Children and asked parents who wished to donate to do so via that route.

- What do you think of the school's decision to cancel Christmas Jumper Day? Email reporter Donna-Louise Bishop at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk or join in the chat on our Facebook page.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man, 82, admits guilt over crash with motorcyclist who took ketamine

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists