High school upholds ban on Christmas Jumper Day over fears of pressures on families

Dereham Neatherd High School has continued its ban on Christmas Jumper Day - but what do you think? Photo: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

A mid Norfolk high school has continued its ban on Christmas Jumper Day due to financial pressures and environmental concerns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that Neatherd High School, in Dereham, has taken the stance not to take part in the national phenomenon which began in the UK in 2012.

In a post shared online on its Facebook page, a statement from the school to parents read: "We will not be doing "Christmas Jumper Day" at Neatherd.

"We last did it in 2015 when it coincided with a non-uniform fund-raising day. This event, which is heavily promoted by supermarkets and other retailers (see also World Book Day), has only been going in the UK since 2012.

You may also want to watch:

"There are valid concerns about the pressures it places on families to spend money on garments which will have little use, at a time of the year when we are facing the biggest pressures financially. Evidence has shown that national school attendance dips on this day due to the social pressures involved. Furthermore, the environmental costs of producing these items using plastics and other materials also needs considering.

"Our pupils do a lot of charity work throughout the year - we have three "Non Uniform Days", charity weeks, a Christmas Fayre, Comic Relief, Sport Relief and Children in Need, as well as the Christmas Hamper drive each year.

"We hope parents and friends will understand our position on this."

The school also shared a link to the charity Save The Children and asked parents who wished to donate to do so via that route.

- What do you think of the school's decision to cancel Christmas Jumper Day? Email reporter Donna-Louise Bishop at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk or join in the chat on our Facebook page.