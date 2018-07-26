News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Presenter announced as headline act at city science festival

Sophie Smith

Published: 3:39 PM July 26, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
Chris Packham, who will be headlining the upcoming Norwich Science Festival. Photo provided by Norwi

An exciting new addition has been announced as the headliner for this year's Norwich Science Festival.

Maddie Moate will be speaking at the Norwich Science Festival. Photo provided by Norwich Science Fes

Chris Packham, television presenter and naturalist, will give a talk called A Brief Safari into the Wild Mind of Chris Packham on October 21 at OPEN Norwich.

The talk will touch upon how Asperger's has influenced Mr Packham's life and how our interconnectivity with nature will be crucial to protecting the planet's immediate future.

The 57-year-old is president of the British Trust for Ornithology, and is well-known for hosting BBC's Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch.

Natalie Bailey, Norwich Science Festival producer, said: 'We're thrilled that Chris Packham will be joining us in October for the Festival.

'He's such an inspiration to all, and passionate about conservation – we hope he inspires others to get closer to nature and wildlife, and to help make a difference.'

Other headline shows announced include Springwatch Wild Academy presenter Maddie Moate.

Families can enlist on her Mission to Mars on October 21 – a journey through the solar system to see how rockets work, how spacesuits are made or what space smells like.

Gastronaut, Stefan Gates, will be hosting Fartology on October 27, a show packed with stunts, games and audience interaction.

Headline show tickets go on sale Thursday, July 26 at 10am from norwichsciencefestival.co.uk. Tickets to see Chris Packham range from £6 to £20.

The newly-announced shows join four events already on sale, in collaboration with Norwich Playhouse.

These are Rob Newman's Total Eclipse of Descartes, adventurer-explorer Benedict Allen, Helen Arney with Did the Victorians Ruin the World? and Professor Alice Roberts who recently presented Norwich as Britain's Most Tudor Town.

Norwich Science Festival takes place October 19–27, at The Forum and other venues around the city, with headline sponsorship from Anglian Water in partnership with the Norfolk Festival of Nature.

It is a celebration of the ground-breaking scientific research associated with the city, and is a partnership initiative involving many organisations from across the region, coordinated by The Forum, Norwich.

