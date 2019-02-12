MP welcomes ‘honest’ feedback on school challenges from city headteachers
PUBLISHED: 15:03 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 19 February 2019
Chloe Smith
Norwich MP Chloe Smith has hosted an event with headteachers to discuss future challenges and opportunities for schools in the city.
The Norwich North MP invited headteachers to join her for a conference to hear about the challenges of running a school in the city, from infant schools to further education colleges.
Topics under discussion ranged from pupil mental health and teacher recruitment to planning for new school places in areas where new homes are being built.
Ms Smith said: “I appreciated meeting with headteachers for an honest and wide-ranging discussion of common challenges affecting local schools.”
Norwich is part of the national Opportunity Areas scheme which aims to improve social mobility through projects in schools, and Ms Smith chairs the Norwich Opportunity Area youth board, which comprises students from schools involved in the scheme.