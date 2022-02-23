Dame Rachel de Souza - educate children as young as eight about pornography

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called on parents to have conversations with children as young as eight about pornography and setting boundaries - Credit: gov.uk

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called for parents to have discussions about online pornography with children as young as eight.

The former Norfolk education boss has urged parents to talk regularly with children about their internet use and that starting conversations at a younger age can prevent problems later on.

Dame de Souza said she developed the advice after conversations with 16 - 21-year-olds about how they thought adults should speak with children about using the internet.

Speaking with Times Radio, Dame de Souza said: "I’ve worked with 16 to 21-year-olds, and they told me that we need to be having these conversations as young as eight or nine – particularly for boys.

“We need to talk young, we need to talk often, we need to make those conversations relaxed. Don’t just wait for the crisis – talk and have conversations before the crisis.

“They also said: ‘Please don’t overreact, parents’.”