News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Dame Rachel de Souza - educate children as young as eight about pornography

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:00 AM February 23, 2022
Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called on parents to have conversations with children as young as eight about pornography and setting boundaries - Credit: gov.uk

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called for parents to have discussions about online pornography with children as young as eight.

The former Norfolk education boss has urged parents to talk regularly with children about their internet use and that starting conversations at a younger age can prevent problems later on.

Dame de Souza said she developed the advice after conversations with 16 - 21-year-olds about how they thought adults should speak with children about using the internet.

Speaking with Times Radio, Dame de Souza said: "I’ve worked with 16 to 21-year-olds, and they told me that we need to be having these conversations as young as eight or nine – particularly for boys.

“We need to talk young, we need to talk often, we need to make those conversations relaxed. Don’t just wait for the crisis – talk and have conversations before the crisis.

“They also said: ‘Please don’t overreact, parents’.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Train operator Greater Anglia was the first transport provider to take the WildEast pledge

Breckland Council

Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon