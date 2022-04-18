Norfolk pupils have a chance to help net sports kit and equipment for their school with the launch of Sports Equipment for Schools. - Credit: Getty Images

Norfolk schools looking to help get their students going for gold on the track or shooting for stars on the pitch could net themselves some cash to make that dream a reality.

Over the past few years your local newspapers have given more than £100,00 of equipment to schools, including books to highlight the benefits of reading.

Norfolk pupils have a chance to help net sports kit and equipment for their school with the launch of Sports Equipment for Schools. - Credit: Town Close School

Now, in May, this paper will launch its latest campaign - Sports Equipment for Schools.

So whether your school is looking to help unlock the talents of the next Mo Farah or Jessica Ennis-Hill on the track or maybe even Max Whitlock, Louis Smith or Beth Tweedle on the pummel horse or uneven bars then this is something for you.

Millie Sadler, group promotions manager for this paper, said: "Sports Equipment for Schools offers your school the chance to win new sporting items. Our aim is to get children more active with a message of ‘Get Out and Get Active’, and to help them understand better the benefits of daily exercise."

By collecting daily and weekly tokens from the paper, primary schools across the region will have the chance to win a share of the equipment.

The winning schools will receive a full primary athletics kit worth more than £1,000 as well as a visit from a professional Great British athlete to help encourage pupils to follow their dreams.

Second prize will be a sports hall 'triathlon' kit worth £750, while every other school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a pack worth more than £120.

Tokens can be collected daily in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, and weekly in the North Norfolk News, Dereham Times, Fakenham Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Schoolchildren should encourage teachers, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and neighbours to bring their tokens in before they recycle their newspaper.

The first tokens will appear on Monday, May 9 with the final token on Saturday, July 16.

The two schools with the most tokens, as an average per pupil, will win the main two prizes, meaning that all schools, both big and small, will have a chance.

Register Now via this form: https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/sports-equipment-for-schools/

You will need to provide your contact name, email address, postal address and telephone number plus how many pupils you have in the school.

The deadline for this is Friday, May 6.