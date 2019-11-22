Splendiferous! Find out which school won in a battle of the books

Neatherd High School held the regional heat of the international Kids� Lit Quiz 2019. Photos: Marion Broughton. Archant

Think you know your Harry Potter from your Horrid Henry? Or your Gryffindor from your Gross Class Zero?

Well for literary whizzes from schools across the county, this type of information was essential as they battled it out during the regional heat of the international Kids' Lit Quiz.

Hosted by New Zealand quiz creator Wayne Mills, 30 teams from 18 Norfolk schools took part in this year's event.

The quiz took place at Neatherd High School in Dereham and hosted three visiting authors Alex Scarrow, Alexander Gordon Smith and Mitch Johnson.

Litcham High School retained their title by winning the quiz and will represent Norfolk in the London UK final on December 4.

The two runners up were Thorpe St Andrew and City of Norwich School.

Lorraine Gill, Neatherd librarian and organiser, said: "All teams were a credit to their schools proving that literacy and teenage reading is very much alive and thriving in Norfolk. I'm always astounded by the wider reading knowledge shown in this competition which just brings a warm, fuzzy glow to any librarian.

