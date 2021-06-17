School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children

Published: 7:13 AM June 17, 2021

A Norwich school has been forced to close for safety checks after a ceiling tile fell into a classroom with children in it.

Angel Road Primary School, in the north of the city, has decided to close its doors to pupils "as a precautionary measure".

Contractors have been called onto the site to carry out essential survey work after the incident on Wednesday, in which no-one is believed to have been hurt.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said it was "proud" of the pupils' behaviour.

The statement said: "As a precautionary measure, we unfortunately have decided to close the school whilst this essential survey work is undertaken.

"We do not foresee this being longer than two days. We of course will keep you up to date as soon as it is available to us. We have contractors on site currently.

"We are aware this sounds dramatic but we want to reassure you that we are prioritising safety of children and staff whilst maintaining educational provision."

Angel Road is listed on the Norfolk County Council school closure page as being shut "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Children will be learning from home while work is carried out at the school building.

The school's letter added: "Please be assured that we are responding to this swiftly and robustly to make sure children and staff are both safe and educational provision can continue.

"We really apologise for this but hope you can understand why we have taken these steps."