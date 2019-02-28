City college spruces up its decorating course offering

A Norwich college is set to expand its construction trade offering in the next academic year after the successful return of one of its subjects.

City College Norwich will be offering a level two diploma in painting and decorating from September and will also have more places available on the level one course, which was reintroduced this year.

While the level one course equips students with basic skills to secure work or an apprenticeship as a painter or decorator, the level two course will give them the option to stay on and take their improve their skills.

The practical components of the painting and decorating courses are taught in a specialist workshop, which was extensively refurbished last summer by the course lecturer Nigel Etteridge.

City College made the move to a standalone painting and decorating course, rather than teaching it as part of a construction diploma, as a result of feedback from employers who increasingly require trade specialisms.