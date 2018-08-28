Children and staff from Norfolk school ‘looking forward’ to appearance on BBC show

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School Archant

A primary school has welcomed “some rather exciting visitors.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School

With a film crew from BBC One’s Countryfile, and presenter Matt Baker, visiting Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth recently, they spoke to the children about outdoor learning in their school and also filmed pupils talking part in Forest Schools sessions.

And now pupils and staff at the school in School Road, Great Yarmouth “are looking forward to their five minutes of fame,” as the show will be aired next Sunday, February 10.

Natalie Butcher, Head of School, said: “Outdoor learning is core to the curriculum and ethos in all of our schools and we have found the impact on the children’s well being invaluable.

“Children truly shine and show their true potential when given the freedom and time to explore the wonder of their natural environment in the beautiful surroundings that we are located in.”