Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Children and staff from Norfolk school ‘looking forward’ to appearance on BBC show

PUBLISHED: 15:39 03 February 2019

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School

Archant

A primary school has welcomed “some rather exciting visitors.”

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School

With a film crew from BBC One’s Countryfile, and presenter Matt Baker, visiting Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth recently, they spoke to the children about outdoor learning in their school and also filmed pupils talking part in Forest Schools sessions.

And now pupils and staff at the school in School Road, Great Yarmouth “are looking forward to their five minutes of fame,” as the show will be aired next Sunday, February 10.

Natalie Butcher, Head of School, said: “Outdoor learning is core to the curriculum and ethos in all of our schools and we have found the impact on the children’s well being invaluable.

“Children truly shine and show their true potential when given the freedom and time to explore the wonder of their natural environment in the beautiful surroundings that we are located in.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘This has devastated me’ – Enthusiast gutted by loss of 9/11 NYPD command vehicle and classic cars in brutal fire

The major fire damage caused to the classic vehicles at Boasts Industrial Park in Worlingham. Mr Boast with one of the destroyed vehicles. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists