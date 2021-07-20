News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pupils inspired by civil rights activists raise funds for foodbank

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:06 AM July 20, 2021   
Pupils in Fry class at Caston C of E Primary Academy raised more than £100 for Watton food bank through a sponsored walk

Primary school pupils inspired by civil rights activists have raised much-needed funds for a town's foodbank. 

Fry class at Caston Church of England Primary Academy managed to make more than £100 for Watton Foodbank by taking on a sponsored walk. 

The group of four to six-year-olds walked ten laps, nearly 2.5 miles, around the school field.

Pupils in Fry class at Caston C of E Primary Academy raised more than £100 for Watton food bank through a sponsored walk

After learning about American civil rights activist, Rosa Parks, and female education advocate, Malala Yousafzai, the youngsters decided they wanted to make their own positive change.  

Sarah Disney, executive headteacher at the school, said: "The children wanted to see if they could make their own change in the world and help other people.

“We are immensely proud of their grown-up attitude and how they wanted to make their own difference to the area they live in.”

Caston C of E is run by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT). 


