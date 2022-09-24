School marks 200th anniversary by reinstalling bell in historic tower
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
A school has marked its bicentennial by reintroducing one of its most recognisable historical features.
Carleton Rode Primary School is believed to be one of the oldest school sites in the county still using its original buildings - including a landmark bell tower.
The school was built in 1822 and while it has benefitted from extensions, it is still in the exact same Victorian building.
Now, after being awarded grant funding from the Heritage Lottery, the bell tower will once again have a toll - albeit not from its original bell.
As part of its 200th anniversary celebrations the school has purchased a bell, which itself dates back more than a 100 years, to install in the tower.
Executive headteacher, Callum Richards, said: "We thought this would be a really nice way to mark our 200 years, so we had a structural architect look at the tower and they found we could definitely get a bell back in there.
"After a lot of work from Lucy Kershaw, the chair of our friends, we were able to secure a grant and find a bell. It's not quite the original but we wanted to get one as close as we could to what would have been there."
Mr Richards said the new bell would now replace the handbell currently used to mark the beginning and end of the day and break periods - and that children themselves would take it turns to toll the bell.
The school held a special day to celebrate the occasion on Friday, which saw a ribbon cut for the new bell.
It also saw a time capsule, buried in 1991 by former Norwich City defender Duncan Forbes, dug up and opened - before returned back to the earth with new additions.
The honour of re-opening the capsule was given to Janette Forbes, wife of the late Canaries captain.
Mr Richards added: "We believe that we are one of the oldest schools in Norfolk to still be using its original buildings, so it's a very proud day for us.
"I think it will be fantastic to be able to bring this little piece of history back to life."