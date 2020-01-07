Are Norfolk's millennials having a 'quarter life crisis'?

A new survey suggests Norfolk's millenials may be having a 'quarter life crisis' when it comes to their careers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Almost three quarters of the millennial workforce in the East of England seek major career changes as they hit their 'quarter life crises', new research reveals.

A national survey has claimed that 71pc of millennials (adults aged 21-39) working in the East of England are likely to make major changes to their current job or career in the near future.

Over a third admit they are not passionate about their current situation, and desire a more rewarding career.

The research, conducted for Get Into Teaching, a campaign that encourages people to consider teaching as a career, surveyed more than 2,000 professionals aged 21-40.

The survey revealed that 73pc of people in the East of England agreed that teaching would be a rewarding and fulfilling job, and would consider making major changes to their own careers.

Harriet Minter, a career coach and women in leadership advocate, said: "Your late twenties and thirties are a time of considerable personality development and growth, and it's not surprising that more and more people are finding themselves at a career crossroads.

"People's values, goals and motivations can change, so it makes sense that a growing number of professionals are coming to the realisation that they are in a career that is very different to what they had imagined when they first entered the working world."

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: "This research highlights the importance to young professionals of being in a rewarding role they feel passionate about and how they want to make a change and forge a new career path before they reach their 40th birthday.

"This is where teaching comes into its own - particularly for those who are looking for a career that is rooted in purpose and that can provide fulfilment and long-term prospects.

"I would encourage anyone wondering what their day job means to them at this time of year to visit the Get Into Teaching website and register their interest."