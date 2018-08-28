Search

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 01 January 2019

Traffic builds up around Carlton Colville Primary School at the end of the school day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Relief could soon be in sight for families, staff and motorists on the school run, as new parking improvements may resolve serious traffic problems.

After more than five years of campaigning to improve what had previously been described as a “nightmare” school run, a new car park could be built to ease congestion at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft.

Concerns had been raised in early 2013 over the build-up of heavy traffic at the start and end of the day at the school in Gisleham Road, Carlton Colville.

A petition was launched, numerous meetings have been held and Suffolk County Council (SCC) has worked with the school, Carlton Colville Town Council and Gisleham Parish Council to resolve the traffic problems caused by parking on the approach to the school.

With councillors liasing with parents, staff and passing on the concerns to SCC, Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Suffolk County councillor for the Pakefield division ward, said: “After many meetings and lots of persuasion from (fellow Suffolk County councillor for Pakefield) Craig Rivett and myself, SCC confirmed that the money has been put into the budget to build a car park on the Carlton Colville Primary School land, to make the area safer for everyone as parents bring and collect their offspring each day.

“It has been a long struggle to get this project approved but now the finances has been agreed and the design and engineering work is being finalised.”

While funding has been sought for the project, the go-ahead was recently confirmed. Mrs Vigo di Gallidoro said: “A full planning application for the car park is now to come. It will have spaces for almost 40 cars to park and a safe drop off point within the area.

“This is brilliant news – I could have leapt for joy when I was told. It is absolutely wonderful.”

A spokesman for the county council said: “It’s great news that the project has been agreed and it is currently with our designers who are working on the technical detail ahead of the application being submitted for planning approval.

“If all goes smoothly, we would be looking to complete the project in 2019.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous added: “This is excellent news.

“From the moment the School Organisation Review took place, and Carlton Colville Primary school moved to the former Gisleham Middle School site, there has been a real traffic problem at the beginning and end of the school day.

“This has been going on for a very, very long time and the funding is extremely welcome.”

