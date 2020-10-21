Search

‘It can get heated’ - Campaign launched to tackle junior school’s road safety woes

PUBLISHED: 08:16 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 21 October 2020

Firside Junior School in Norwich are experiencing increasing problems with parking during pick up and drop off times. Cars parked along a grass verge mean many children have to walk onto the road to pass by. To combat the problem the school are looking at installing a gate so children can walk safely to school. Pictured are Cllr Shelagh Gurney, Headteacher Roz Robinson and Deputy Head Steve Keer.

A mum who was herself knocked down by a car while walking to school as a child has launched a fundraising campaign to help improve traffic safety around where her two boys now go.

In recent years, concern has been growing about parking outside of Firside Junior School in Hellesdon, particularly along Middleton’s Lane where parents on the school run mount the kerb to drop off their children.

Louise Bugg, whose two sons attend the school, was hit by a car on the very same road when she was a pupil at Hellesdon High School - and fears it is only a matter of time before the same could happen to another.

Mrs Bugg, 45, said: “I’ve been doing the school run for two years now and it can get quite heated. There have been occasions when cars have mounted the kerb where children are trying to walk and nearly hit them and it can cause arguments.

“We all want our children to be as safe as they can be and finding a solution will benefit more than just people going in and out of school.”

Last week, a meeting was held between the Wensum Trust, councillor Shelagh Gurney and the police to discuss ways of improving safety around the school, with ideas floated including the installation of a new gate and pathway across the school field and the introduction of bollards along Middleton’s Lane.

Roz Robinson, headteacher at Firside, said: “We are fully aware of how dangerous the parking situation is and we are actively monitoring it each day. We are continuing to work with the police and parking enforcement officers to ensure our pupils’ safety and safe parking has been a standing item on our newsletters for many years.

“When the school was built in 1937, the surrounding area was very different. Nobody anticipated the amount of traffic that the school would generate over the years. The school is continuing to increase in size and we have more and more parents choosing to drive their children to school.

“We are keen to resolve the matter by installing a new pathway and gate for our pupils. We are grateful for the help we are receiving with our planning application from Mrs Gurney. If approved, we will be seeking funding opportunities and we would be delighted to include any funds raised by Mrs Bugg’s campaign.”

