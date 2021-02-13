Cambridge University success for Langley School students

Published: 2:51 PM February 13, 2021

Langley School students James Kerridge and Jess Stone who have been offered places at Cambridge University. - Credit: Langley School

Two students finishing their A-Levels at Langley School have secured places at Cambridge University.

Talented creative writer James Kerridge has received an offer to read English literature at Selwyn College.

He already puts his writing talents to good effect as sports editor of the Langley student newspaper The Perseverando Post, while he is also a member of Langley’s Debating Society, covering everything from Shakespeare to Covid regulations.

Upper sixth student Jess Stone has also been offered a place to read Linguistics at Pembroke College.

Langley School gardens.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The independent school recently unveiled a new logo based on a historic city gate that once stood in Norwich following the merger of the pre-prep and prep school at Taverham Hall, and the senior school and sixth form in Loddon.

Headmaster Jon Perriss said: “We are absolutely delighted for Jess and James, who have worked so hard to secure their places at Cambridge.

“In a period of such uncertainty, this positive news shows just what can be achieved in the toughest of times.”