Cambridge University success for Langley School students
- Credit: Langley School
Two students finishing their A-Levels at Langley School have secured places at Cambridge University.
Talented creative writer James Kerridge has received an offer to read English literature at Selwyn College.
He already puts his writing talents to good effect as sports editor of the Langley student newspaper The Perseverando Post, while he is also a member of Langley’s Debating Society, covering everything from Shakespeare to Covid regulations.
Upper sixth student Jess Stone has also been offered a place to read Linguistics at Pembroke College.
The independent school recently unveiled a new logo based on a historic city gate that once stood in Norwich following the merger of the pre-prep and prep school at Taverham Hall, and the senior school and sixth form in Loddon.
Headmaster Jon Perriss said: “We are absolutely delighted for Jess and James, who have worked so hard to secure their places at Cambridge.
You may also want to watch:
“In a period of such uncertainty, this positive news shows just what can be achieved in the toughest of times.”
Most Read
- 1 Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review
- 2 Supermarket to take action over parking charges issue
- 3 House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches
- 4 Frustration over 'saga' of overgrown trees on supermarket land
- 5 Crime-hit traveller site set to reopen with £125,000 revamp
- 6 Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday
- 7 Mercedes crashes into two homes before fleeing scene
- 8 Dreams on hold: The families caught in the Covid holiday trap
- 9 Patients in critical care hit record levels at start of month
- 10 Birds of prey make 'full recovery' after being ploughed into by SUV