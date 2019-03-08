Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

PUBLISHED: 11:50 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 01 July 2019

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

A junior and infant school are set to start the new academic year in a new partnership.

Caister Infant and Nursery School will enter a federation with its neighbour Caister Junior School from September.

The schools share a site in Kingston Avenue in Caister-on-Sea and together serve around 700 pupils.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Rice, current headteacher at the junior school, will take up the role of executive headteacher across both schools from September 1 while Sian Harmer, acting headteacher at the infant school, will stay on as head of school there.

The federation also means that the schools will share a governing body.

Mr Rice said he expected the federation to improve the experiences of parents and pupils, particularly during the transition from infant to junior school.

He added: "We are all really looking forward to the possibilities this federation will open up."

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk village without power this morning

Customers living in the NR8 6 postcode are currently without power

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk village without power this morning

Customers living in the NR8 6 postcode are currently without power

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Police warning after binoculars and cash stolen from car

Gorse Road, Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Let’s grasp this ‘window of opportunity’ for farm investments, says agent

Irrigation equipment could be among the resilience investments being planned by farms. Picture: Ian Burt.

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists