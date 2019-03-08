Two Norfolk schools set to merge
PUBLISHED: 11:50 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 01 July 2019
A junior and infant school are set to start the new academic year in a new partnership.
Caister Infant and Nursery School will enter a federation with its neighbour Caister Junior School from September.
The schools share a site in Kingston Avenue in Caister-on-Sea and together serve around 700 pupils.
Jonathan Rice, current headteacher at the junior school, will take up the role of executive headteacher across both schools from September 1 while Sian Harmer, acting headteacher at the infant school, will stay on as head of school there.
The federation also means that the schools will share a governing body.
Mr Rice said he expected the federation to improve the experiences of parents and pupils, particularly during the transition from infant to junior school.
He added: "We are all really looking forward to the possibilities this federation will open up."