Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

A junior and infant school are set to start the new academic year in a new partnership.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caister Infant and Nursery School will enter a federation with its neighbour Caister Junior School from September.

The schools share a site in Kingston Avenue in Caister-on-Sea and together serve around 700 pupils.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Rice, current headteacher at the junior school, will take up the role of executive headteacher across both schools from September 1 while Sian Harmer, acting headteacher at the infant school, will stay on as head of school there.

The federation also means that the schools will share a governing body.

Mr Rice said he expected the federation to improve the experiences of parents and pupils, particularly during the transition from infant to junior school.

He added: "We are all really looking forward to the possibilities this federation will open up."