Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

PUBLISHED: 13:54 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 07 February 2019

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Archant

Almost the entire governing body has resigned from a Norfolk infant school after it was handed a warning notice from the local authority.

Seven members have left the board at Caister Infant School, in Kingston Avenue, with just three remaining in place.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We have every confidence in the acting headteacher and staff of Caister Infant School.

However, we had concerns about the governance at the school and know that where governance is not effective there is a risk to a school’s long-term success.

“For this reason, we issued the school with a local authority warning notice.

“The majority of the governing board decided to resign with immediate effect, so we have put a new governing board in place.”

Sian Harmer, acting head at Caister Infants and Nursery School, said: “Our school is a good school and our pupils are thriving.

“We have had a significant change in governance this week, with the departure of seven members of our governing body.

“However, the county council has appointed a new governing board for the school, made up of experienced governors and headteachers.

“These changes will not impact on the day to day running of the school and we look forward to working together to ensure the very best education for our pupils.”

The school was last inspected by Ofsted in June 2016 when it was handed a “good” rating.

The council was not able to give a more specific reason for the warning notice but said it was not related to a single incident and that concerns were more general.

Generally warnings are issued in one of three circumstances - where pupil performance is unacceptably low, where there has been a serious breakdown in school governance or where the safety of pupils or staff is threatened.

The school is not part of an academy chain and remains under local authority control.

