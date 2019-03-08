Coastal sea cadet group launches new partnership with high school

(Centre left to right) Alastair Ogle, principal at Alderman Peel High School (APHS), and Petty Officer Maria Somerton of Wells Sea Cadets have joined forces. Picture: APHS Archant

A sea cadet force based on the north Norfolk coast has teamed up with its local high school to boost pupil involvement in activities such as first aid, sailing, and powerboating.

The Wensum Trust and Wells Sea Cadets have created a new partnership that will allow them to base their operations at Alderman Peel High School in Wells - the aim being to increase opportunities for pupils across the trust to take part in water based activities.

Noel Wheatley, of the sea cadets, said: “We are looking forward to working with The Wensum Trust and Alderman Peel High School as part of the cadet expansion programme.

“Having a permanent base in Wells-next-the-Sea will enable us to improve on what has already been an exceptional start and continue to deliver the sea cadet experience to young people from the local area, as well offering activities and opportunities to students across the trust.”

Wells Sea Cadets have been active in its community for more than a year and provides activities for local children.

Alastair Ogle, principal of Alderman Peel, said: “The partnership demonstrates clearly the place of Alderman Peel High School and the Sea Cadets as part of our community and we are all confident that by working together, we can extend the opportunities for qualifications and experiences for young people and volunteering adults.”

John Smith, chair of trustees at the trust, added: “This partnership will extend the sea cadet offering across The Wensum Trust, allowing more students to access qualifications in first aid, sailing and powerboating to name but a few.

“This supports the trust’s vision of being able to offer every member of our community, opportunities to develop as high achieving, confident, healthy, caring and fulfilled members of society.”

The Wensum Trust is a not-for-profit sponsor of primary and secondary education, arranged in three geographical hubs across Norfolk - city hub in Hellesdon and Old Catton, rural hub in Acle and the surrounding villages, and the coastal hub in Wells and Burnham Market.

For further details on Wells Sea Cadets, or to join, visit www.sea-cadets.org email wellsseacadets@gmail.com or call 07889 136430.