Primary children challenged to make profitable business in enterprise week

PUBLISHED: 09:50 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 22 July 2019

Buxton Primary School held the event as part of ‘Enterprise Week’ which was held to help broaden the children’s education. Picture: Neil Perry

A school in north Norfolk gave its children £50 and asked them to make the biggest profit possible.

Buxton Primary School held the event as part of 'enterprise week' which was held to help broaden the children's education.

The event, with took place on Friday, July 19, saw the children make a bid to the school's friends committee for a £50 start up fee based on a project they would like to carry out.

Fairground games, a mini golf course, selling craft items and a salad bar were just some of the things set up by the children.

Imran Khan, headteacher at the school, said: "It helps children see that there are ways of achieving and doing well in life other than just academically.

"This said, it is a great way of the children applying their maths, writing, reading, art and other curriculum area skills in a real life engaging way in which they can actually see the fruits of their labour."

The event, which runs alongside a barbecue hosted by the friends committee, invited parents and the community to celebrate the children's achievements at the end of the school year.

Last year the summer event made more than £2,000 profit.

Mr Khan said: "Seeing their faces when they found this out was a real joy as they helped the friends committee make this profit which ultimately goes back into the school."

All of the food and items sold at the barbecue are made by the children.

Mr Khan said: "The children love taking part in this event as over the last couple of years they have had the chance to meet some local successful business people who have shared their entrepreneurial success stories and helped out in the classes.

"It is great to go into the classrooms and see the children engaged with a variety of different activities linked to their projects - they love the fact that they can come along to the barbecue and sell food, craft items and run games that they have made and make money doing it."

This was the second year Buxton Primary School held enterprise week activities.

