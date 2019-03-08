Major turnaround helps nursery to 'outstanding' rating

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Norwich Meridian, on the Meridian Business Park in Norwich, has been rated outstanding by Ofsted a year after being told that improvements were needed. Picture: Busy Bees Busy Bees

Highly motivated staff and exceptional parent partnerships have helped a Norfolk nursery to an outstanding rating from inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Norwich Meridian, on the Meridian Business Park in Norwich, had its ranking bumped from "requires improvement" to the highest grade following an inspection in May.

You may also want to watch:

The inspector found extremely strong drive among the management team which had led to "significant, sustained improvements" since its previous inspection a year earlier.

The report said children behaved well, had rich and varied play opportunities, were given a voice by staff and were helped to develop an excellent understanding of the world around them.

Children were also said to make excellent progress from their starting points and develop a deep enjoyment for learning and a broad range of skills through indoor and outdoor activities.