Bus load of support for 'forest school' ensures children can learn outdoors

Kessingland Primary Academy say they believe every child should have access to natural environments and woodlands to explore. Photo: Morrisons Foundation Archant

A supermarket's generous donation to a local 'forest school' for primary age children means young children will keep getting the opportunity to learn outdoors.

Sheryl Rumble presented headteacher Adrian Crossland with a cheque on Monday, March 2. Photo: Morrisons Foundation Sheryl Rumble presented headteacher Adrian Crossland with a cheque on Monday, March 2. Photo: Morrisons Foundation

A £2,000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation to the Friends of Kessingland C of E Primary Academy is being put towards the primary's 'forest school' scheme, which gives children the chance to learn in and from the great outdoors.

Kessingland Primary Academy say they believe every child should have access to natural environments and woodlands to explore, where they can 'engage and discover through self-directed play, providing the opportunity to develop confidence, self-esteem and communication', with the hopes of boosting their assurance in themselves, their classmates, and the natural world.

The money was raised at the nearby Morrisions store on Tower Road, Lowestoft. Sheryl Rumble, the store's community champion, said: 'I'm absolutely over the moon that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to make this donation. The school is local to the store and well known with many of our colleagues and customers.'

She presented headteacher Adrian Crossland with a cheque on Monday, March 2, noting the money would be put towards renovating a double-decker bus that was donated to the school already.

The stationary vehicle will be used by pupils as an alternative to the standard classroom environment, providing an engaging and fun way of learning, helping them to get involved in outdoor education in an exciting and innovative new way.

Mr Crossland said:'This funding will have such an impact on the opportunities we are able to offer our pupils. We have a thriving Forest School curriculum underway and now we will be able to use the bus to its true potential, enhancing what we can do outside in all weathers.'

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people's lives. Since launching five years ago more than £26 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.