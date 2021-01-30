Name and leadership team of new £9m special school revealed

Published: 6:30 AM January 30, 2021

Artist's impression of the new Bure Park Specialist Academy special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Plans for a new special educational needs school for more than 100 pupils in Norfolk have reached a new milestone.

Taking shape on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth, the new school scheduled to open in September has been named the Bure Park Specialist Academy.

Drone picture showing scale and progress as a new school takes shape on the former Alderman Swindell site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A leadership team has also been appointed to oversee the running of the academy, which will provide up to 88 places for boys who need additional support around their social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

It will also provide up to 36 week-day residential places during term-time and is part of Norfolk County Council's £120m programme to create 500 additional special needs school places.

The school will be run by Boudica Schools Trust which manages 10 academies including Ofsted outstanding rated Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Norwich.

Don Evans, who is to leave his job as assistant director in Norfolk County Council's children's services department. Pic: Archant Library.

Trust chief executive Don Evans said: “Everyone connected with the trust is delighted that we have been given the opportunity to extend the reach of that work to Bure Park.

“We know that the Alderman Swindell school was a highly valued part of the local community and we intend to continue that theme by ensuring that Bure Park plays an equally important part in both the local and wider community.”

With the first pupils due to start in autumn, building work on the Beresford Road site is already at an advanced stage.

Artist's impression of the new Bure Park Specialist Academy special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

External shells for two new school buildings and the three residential blocks are in place, while the front of the old school building has been retained.

Mr Evans said this was “an important link to the history of the site and its place at the heart of the community”.

The trust is currently undertaking a public consultation of parents, carers, pupils, local residents, local schools and any other interested parties.

The new Bure Park Specialist Academy leadership team Keith Bates, Hayley Ross and Clare Keen. - Credit: Boudica Schools Trust

Headteacher at Eaton Hall Keith Bates is to take on the role of executive headteacher across both schools, supported by a newly appointed leadership team including head of school Hayley Ross and deputy head Claire Keen.

Mr Bates said: “It will provide a lifeline to pupils and their families and crucially, it will provide it in their local area. This means that parents and carers will be able to engage more readily with their child’s education and that the boys will not be faced with long journeys across the county, or even to provision outside of the county.”