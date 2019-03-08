Search

Primary school to lower entry age

PUBLISHED: 12:17 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 27 September 2019

Bunwell Primary School to admit three-year-olds from January 2020. Photo: Bunwell Primary

Archant

A primary school has been given the go ahead to lower its age range and begin accepting three-year-olds in the new year.

Bunwell Primary School, near Wymondham, currently takes students from reception age through to year six, but in January 2020 the school will open its doors to its first nursery class.

The class will be open to three-year olds, and take new admissions every term.

Early years teacher Ellie Johnson, who currently teaches reception students, will be in charge of the new recruits, and said pupils would benefit from a new classroom created during recent renovation work.

Head teacher Emily Husbands added: "There is a demand for this provision and we're excited for the future. Children benefit in many ways from this type of teaching, including very early reading skills and social skills through interaction with other year groups."

