Gang of parents help transform school library

PUBLISHED: 15:24 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 16 November 2018

Brundall Primary School, where the " Library Gang ", a group of parents passionate about books have transformed the appearance and increased the engagement of pupils with reading. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

They’re a gang - but not in the way you might think.

A group of dedicated parents known as the ‘Library Gang’ at Brundall Primary School have helped transform the school’s once neglected library into a thriving haven for young readers.

Volunteering an hour of their time each week, over the past year the gang of around eight parents have restocked the school library with new titles, replaced tired books, successfully applied for more than £4,000 worth of grants and encouraged more pupils to discover the joy of reading.

Clare Perkins, one of the parents involved in the library gang, said: “The teachers were aware it was a lost space but they didn’t have the time to do anything with it, so we started about a year go.”

Running several competitions, reading groups and taking requests from pupils about what books they would like to see on the shelves, the parents have made sure the library has a mixture of contemporary and traditional titles which reflect the children’s interests and school’s diversity.

Ms Perkins said since the group was set up the response from both staff and pupils had been ‘wonderful’: “The children want to come to the library and want to have a book and there is a book for everyone, you just need to find the right one.

“We do feel like we have made a difference.”

Rick Stuart-Sheppard, the head teacher of Brundall Primary School had nothing but praise for the parents: “They have been really brilliant because it’s a big job and we don’t have the money to pay for a full or part time librarian.

“They keep things looking ship shape” he said.

This newspaper’s Books for Schools campaign is giving primary schools across the region the opportunity to get their hands on their share of £20,000 worth of free books.

Tokens printed across the Archant group can be collected and exchanged for free books from a choice of 700 titles.

For every 1,000 tokens collected, your school will win £100 worth of free books.

The four schools with the most tokens-per-student at the end of the campaign will win a bonus £2,500 worth of books.

There will be one token a day but watch for bonus tokens and two tokens every Saturday (one token a week plus bonus tokens in the weekly publications).

