Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

PUBLISHED: 17:19 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 13 June 2019

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Writing a 500-word story would be a serious feat for most nine-year-olds.

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. With him is the school head teacher, Pauline McMullan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. With him is the school head teacher, Pauline McMullan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For Sam Arnold from Wymondham, who has muscular problems in his hands which make writing difficult, it was a particularly big challenge.

Along with his classmates, Browick Road Primary School pupil Sam penned a short story  to submit to BBC Radio 2's 500 Words children's writing competition.

But not only has he come top  of his class, he has come top of the country after his entry was among 25 selected for the competition final.

Sam's mum Becky Arnold, 38, said he had used special stationery and a writing board in class to help with his muscle problems.

"The school has been fabulous and always encouraged him," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"Because his handwriting was bad he was feeling like he didn't want to write his stories down, because he was embarrassed. Then he did a creative writing group with his headteacher and got back into it.

"He has got such a great imagination. Had the school not done all of these things and encouraged him with his creative writing he would not have tried, but now he feels he can write as well as any other child despite his problems."

Mrs Arnold was thrilled to receive an email stating that Sam's entry had made it through the first stage of the 500 Words competition, which was launched in 2011 by former BBC radio presenter Chris Evans.

Sam's piece kept climbing through the competition until the family was told he had made the final 25, who have all been invited to an event at Windsor Castle - with guests including comedian and author David Walliams and boy band Busted - where the winner will be decided.

Mrs Arnold said: "I am an English teacher so for me it was great news. The primary school say they have not had anyone get that far before. There are thousands and thousands of children who enter every year so to even get through the first stage is massive.

"I feel like we have won already."

The final will be broadcast from Windsor Castle on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday.

Mrs Arnold and Sam have travelled to Windsor for the final, with dad Ian, 50, and sister Rosie, six, listening at home.

Most Read

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

City in for a long, hard road warns ‘Pyscho’

Stuart Pearce feels Norwich City will find it tough in the Premier League Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

Discover more at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

A range of local acts will perform on bandstands and stages across the showground Picture: James Bass

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists