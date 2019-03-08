Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

Writing a 500-word story would be a serious feat for most nine-year-olds.

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. With him is the school head teacher, Pauline McMullan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. With him is the school head teacher, Pauline McMullan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For Sam Arnold from Wymondham, who has muscular problems in his hands which make writing difficult, it was a particularly big challenge.

Along with his classmates, Browick Road Primary School pupil Sam penned a short story to submit to BBC Radio 2's 500 Words children's writing competition.

But not only has he come top of his class, he has come top of the country after his entry was among 25 selected for the competition final.

Sam's mum Becky Arnold, 38, said he had used special stationery and a writing board in class to help with his muscle problems.

"The school has been fabulous and always encouraged him," she said.

"Because his handwriting was bad he was feeling like he didn't want to write his stories down, because he was embarrassed. Then he did a creative writing group with his headteacher and got back into it.

"He has got such a great imagination. Had the school not done all of these things and encouraged him with his creative writing he would not have tried, but now he feels he can write as well as any other child despite his problems."

Mrs Arnold was thrilled to receive an email stating that Sam's entry had made it through the first stage of the 500 Words competition, which was launched in 2011 by former BBC radio presenter Chris Evans.

Sam's piece kept climbing through the competition until the family was told he had made the final 25, who have all been invited to an event at Windsor Castle - with guests including comedian and author David Walliams and boy band Busted - where the winner will be decided.

Mrs Arnold said: "I am an English teacher so for me it was great news. The primary school say they have not had anyone get that far before. There are thousands and thousands of children who enter every year so to even get through the first stage is massive.

"I feel like we have won already."

The final will be broadcast from Windsor Castle on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday.

Mrs Arnold and Sam have travelled to Windsor for the final, with dad Ian, 50, and sister Rosie, six, listening at home.