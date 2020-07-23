Search

Broads wildlife inspires schoolchildren in lockdown art competition

PUBLISHED: 13:08 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 23 July 2020

Kobie the year one winner from Elm Tree Primary Academy in art competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads Authority

Lockdown did not stop children at six schools entering an artwork competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads.

Year five runner up artwork at St Mary's Primary School in competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads AuthorityYear five runner up artwork at St Mary's Primary School in competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads Authority

The dykes of the Broads are teeming with wildlife and an online resource developed by the Broads Authority’s water mills and marshes team let pupils experience a ‘virtual dyke dip’ as part of their home learning.

The children were encouraged to collect natural materials from their school grounds, gardens or local park to create a collage, with 73 entering an art competition. A winner from each year group was chosen.

Year 3 winning artwork at Pakefield Primary School in competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads AuthorityYear 3 winning artwork at Pakefield Primary School in competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads Authority

Children from Elm Tree Primary Academy, in Lowestoft, Reedham Primary School, Pakefield Primary School, Rockland St Mary and Surlingham Primary Schools, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School and Corton Church of England Primary School, took part.

Demie the year two winner at Elm Tree Primary Academy in art competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads AuthorityDemie the year two winner at Elm Tree Primary Academy in art competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads Authority

Jess Peek, a teacher at Elm Tree Primary School, said: “The children loved doing these and we had a wonderful time outside and learning about the various things that live in the Broads.”

Year 4 winning artwork from Elm Tree Primary School inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads AuthorityYear 4 winning artwork from Elm Tree Primary School inspired by the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Broads Authority

