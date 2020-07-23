Broads wildlife inspires schoolchildren in lockdown art competition
PUBLISHED: 13:08 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 23 July 2020
Archant
Lockdown did not stop children at six schools entering an artwork competition inspired by the Norfolk Broads.
The dykes of the Broads are teeming with wildlife and an online resource developed by the Broads Authority’s water mills and marshes team let pupils experience a ‘virtual dyke dip’ as part of their home learning.
The children were encouraged to collect natural materials from their school grounds, gardens or local park to create a collage, with 73 entering an art competition. A winner from each year group was chosen.
Children from Elm Tree Primary Academy, in Lowestoft, Reedham Primary School, Pakefield Primary School, Rockland St Mary and Surlingham Primary Schools, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School and Corton Church of England Primary School, took part.
Jess Peek, a teacher at Elm Tree Primary School, said: “The children loved doing these and we had a wonderful time outside and learning about the various things that live in the Broads.”
