The 11-plus and Elvis Presley - Norfolk students go back in time for 1958 day

Published: 2:25 PM July 23, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Broadland High School 1950s day. Staff and students getting into the 1950s spirit.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Students at a high school by the Broads took one step closer to the end of term - and a massive leap back in time.

Broadland High School 1950s day. Staff members, left to right, Eloise Fitt, Jane Smith, Jane Matthews, Belle Wales and Jo Trevatt.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Broadland High School, in Hoveton, held a 1958 day at the school on Monday, with students and staff dressing up in fashion from the time.

It came as part of the celebrations for the school's 60th birthday year, which has already seen it hold a summer fete for the community.

Along with the tea dresses and circle skirts, lessons were 1950s themed for the day - in history, students sat the 11-plus exam, once used to determine which type of school youngsters would attend.

Deputy headteacher Simon Laycock said: 'It's the school's 60th birthday this year and we wanted to make sure all the children know about the history of the school. We had a fete in July which was a brilliant day, we had lots of people come and it was a great atmosphere.

Broadland High School 1950s day. Teacher, Nathan Rush, and learning support assistant, Julie Rust, pictured in class with students.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

'A lot of the staff dressed up on Monday, and students really enjoyed the lessons - they really bought into the idea.

'We have still got all the gym equipment that pulls out from the walls, so they had a whale of a time in PE lessons.'

He admitted that computing lessons had proved tricky to tweak, with personal computers not common until the 1980s.

In maths, students were challenged by activities using the money system pre-decimalisation, while in design and technology they used hand tools for traditional workshop tasks.

Broadland High School 1950s day. Teacher Eloise Fitt getting into the 1950s swing.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

English lessons saw them design a poster advertising an Elvis Presley gig, while philosophy and ethics classes explored issues from the 1950s, including gender politics and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

And in geography, the 1953 North Sea Flood was under the spotlight.

Broadland High - formerly Hoveton Secondary Modern - was one of a spate of schools which opened in the 1950s.

The 1944 Education Act meant children had to stay in education until 15, sparking a mass building programme, which, locally, included Aylsham, Framingham Earl and Smithdon High Schools.

Broadland High School 1950s day. Students taking part in 1950s gym exercises.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

