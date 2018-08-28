School praised by Ofsted for bully-savvy pupils

A primary school has been praised for its bully-savvy pupils.

Bressingham Primary School maintained its ‘Good’ ranking with Ofsted in a short inspection before Christmas.

Inspector Nick Templeton said in his report: “Pupils were able to tell me what constitutes bullying, but they said that it is very rare in the school. When it does happen, they know how to report it and know that it will be dealt with quickly and effectively by adults.”

Head teacher Dawn Gudde said: “We are really delighted to receive such a positive report. We do feel we have a wonderful school here and we are pleased to hear we help develop rounded children who are confident to go out into the world.”

Mr Templeton also praised the school’s wide range of activities, approachable leaders, and challenging curriculum, adding that parents were unanimous in their support for the school in the Ofsted online survey.