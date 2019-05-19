Did you go to IES Breckland or Breckland Middle School in Brandon?

Search

19 May, 2019 - 06:15
IES Breckland, the former Breckland Middle School in Brandon Picture: Google

Former students from a Suffolk secondary school are being asked to go back to the classroom to inspire current students to career confidence and academic success.

The students past and present from IES Breckland, formerly known as Breckland Middle School, in Crown Street, Brandon, have joined a programme run by education charity Future First which helps secondary schools and colleges develop 'old school tie' networks allowing them to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support the current generation.

The former students will return to volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people and broaden their jobs horizons so they are more likely to be able to achieve a career of their choice regardless of their background.

IES Breckland is one of 1,000 secondary schools and colleges across Britain which have worked with Future First. Future First's vision is that every school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students. More than 240,000 former students nationwide have already signed up to stay connected with their old school. They're motivating young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fund raisers.

IES Breckland wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Leigh Foster, assistant principal, said: "A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils' jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work."

Matt Lent, chief executive officer of Future First said: "Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available. Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable positive role models. If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too."

To get involved, e-mail hmathers@breckland.iesschools.co.uk.

