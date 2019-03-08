Food for thought for Brancaster kids at annual trip to the White Horse

Pupils at Brancaster C of E Primary School were treated to a morning of fun, food and healthy eating on their annual visit to The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Pamela Farrell Pamela Farrell

Youngsters at a Brancaster school had a busy morning learning about honey bees on their annual trip to the White Horse pub.

All 35 pupils at Brancaster C of E Primary School spent the morning of April 2 learning about the benefits of honey bees and were shown honeycomb by White Horse duty manager Katie Harman.

The children also learnt about healthy eating and were shown the process of sausage-making by head chef Fran Hartshorne. The sausages were then cooked and served up for lunch which the children enjoyed with mash and peas.

They designed a new kids menu for the pub as a school project and the lucky winner, five-year-old Faith King, received a cooking utensil set and a meal for her and her family at the White Horse. Her artwork will be featured in the new kids menu during Easter.

Teacher Janet Lavender said: “The school is delighted that the children are offered this opportunity every year to explore more about where their food comes from and to help make their own lunch.”

