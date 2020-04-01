Children, aged 6, donate 80 Easter eggs to hospital staff

Children at Brancaster Primary School took the chocolate eggs to school on World Book Day so they could raise money playing ‘Easter bingo’ later that month. Picture: Sarah Bocking Archant

Primary school students have donated 80 Easter eggs to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) to say thank you to its staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Brancaster Primary School took the chocolate eggs to school on World Book Day so they could raise money playing ‘Easter bingo’ later that month.

Before the children had the chance to raise money, the school cancelled the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You may also want to watch:

Pupils Ryder and Harry, who are both aged six, said: “Although there are only 42 of us, we collected more than 80 Easter eggs.

“We are sending them to the hospital because they help people to get better and not get any bad things.

“We thought we would send our eggs to help them and to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses.

“Everyone there needs extra treats at the moment because they are being really helpful and really kind.”

The eggs were delivered to King’s Lynn’s QEH by parent Shane Patrick.