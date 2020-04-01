Search

Children, aged 6, donate 80 Easter eggs to hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 14:59 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 01 April 2020

Children at Brancaster Primary School took the chocolate eggs to school on World Book Day so they could raise money playing ‘Easter bingo’ later that month. Picture: Sarah Bocking

Archant

Primary school students have donated 80 Easter eggs to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) to say thank you to its staff.

Children at Brancaster Primary School took the chocolate eggs to school on World Book Day so they could raise money playing ‘Easter bingo’ later that month.

Before the children had the chance to raise money, the school cancelled the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pupils Ryder and Harry, who are both aged six, said: “Although there are only 42 of us, we collected more than 80 Easter eggs.

“We are sending them to the hospital because they help people to get better and not get any bad things.

“We thought we would send our eggs to help them and to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses.

“Everyone there needs extra treats at the moment because they are being really helpful and really kind.”

The eggs were delivered to King’s Lynn’s QEH by parent Shane Patrick.

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

