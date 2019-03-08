Boxer opens new primary school near Norwich

Jon Thaxton, former English professional lightweight boxer, at the grand opening of Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood. Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Children and parents got a glimpse of a new primary school at the start of the new term.

Costessey Primary School, on Three Mile Lane, was officially opened by Norfolk boxer Jon Thaxton on Wednesday, September 4.

It has been built on the site of the former Costessey Junior School which has been extended to take in more than 600 children aged four to 11.

The junior school and Costessey Infant School, on nearby Beaumont Road, merged to create the new primary school, which cost £3.95m.

To celebrate the opening of the new school, pupils and their families enjoyed a community fun day.

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey primary, said: "The day was a great success. We are thrilled by how many families came along. Everyone who came had positive comments to make about the school."

Costessey primary includes a new two-storey extension, funded by Norfolk County Council, which features seven classrooms, three rooms for small group work, a new staff room and toilets.

