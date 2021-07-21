News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Merger plan to bring 18 Norfolk schools under control of new academy trust

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:59 PM July 21, 2021   
Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Simon Finlay

Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant © 2008

Two academy trusts have launched a consultation over plans to merge into a single body overseeing 18 schools across Norwich and north east Norfolk.

Having recently made a decision to share a CEO, Yare Education Trust and Boudica Schools Trust are consulting stakeholders on a proposal to formally join together to create a single new trust.

Thorpe St Andrew School. 

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form is currently part of the Yare Education Trust.  - Credit: Archant

Linda Steynor, chair of the Board at Yare, said: “The case for creating a new trust is incredibly strong but to assist us in making a final decision, it’s crucial that we take on board the views of stakeholders and that is why we are consulting with them now.”

Neil Bloomfield, chairman of Boudica Schools Trust.

Neil Bloomfield, chairman of Boudica Schools Trust. - Credit: Boudica Schools Trust

Her counterpart at Boudica, Neil Bloomfield, added: “Our focus will always be on delivering the best possible education offer we can for our pupils and that will be the key consideration throughout this process.”

The consultation runs until August 9. Details on how to contribute to the consultation are available via yareeducationtrust.org.uk and bschoolstrust.co.uk

Norfolk

