Kids enjoy £13k worth of books after token competition

Pupils from Kenninghall Primary School receive their boxes of books after winning the Books for Schools initiative - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Schools in Norfolk have received hundreds of brand new books for their libraries, thanks to an EDP project.

Our Books for Schools scheme has seen £13,800 worth of new books being delivered to sites across the region.

The project - in partnership with Enjoy Books More - saw communities and families collect tokens printed in the Eastern Daily Press to give to their schools.

Kenninghall Primary School in south Norfolk claimed first place for collecting the most tokens.

Excited schoolchildren enjoyed opening up the boxes for the new books at the village school after winning £1,000 worth for their efforts.

Aslacton Primary School in south Norfolk and Acle Pre-School were given £500 worth of books as the two runners-up.

A spokeswoman for Acle Pre-School said: "The staff and children at Acle Pre-school were so excited to receive our delivery of new books courtesy of the EDP Books for Schools tokens.

"The children couldn’t wait to get inside the box and start exploring their new books.

"The illustrations in each of them have been so captivating and they have all absolutely loved everything we have read so far."

Acle Pre-School is hoping the new book collection will allow them to run a library system within pre-school, where the children can borrow books to take home and share with their families.

Other schools across Norfolk which collected 1,000 tokens each received £100 to spend on books of their choice from a supplied list.

The scheme has been backed by author Sophie Green, who writes the Potkin and Stubbs spooky detective series.

She said: "Every child deserves to have access to a library and every school library needs lots of books, because reading changes lives."

The East Anglian author believes having choice is the most important element when it comes to reading for pleasure.

It comes ahead of schools across the region celebrating World Book Day on Thursday, March 3.

This sees children dressing up as their favourite book characters with this year being the 25th anniversary of the scheme.

