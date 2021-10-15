Contest could see your school earn share of £20,000 worth of books

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2021

The Books for Schools campaign 2021 will begin this Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A scheme which boosts school libraries through tokens is making a comeback this weekend.

Our Books for Schools initiative returns on Saturday, October 16, in partnership with Enjoy Books More.

It will see families and communities collect tokens printed in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, save them up and give them to their schools so they can earn a share of £20,000 worth of books.

All schools which participate will win £100 worth of books, while the school that collects the most will win £1,000 worth. Two runners-up will be given £500 worth.

If your school is not registered there's still time for it to sign up - register at https://bit.ly/books-for-schools-norfolk

The scheme has been backed by author Sophie Green, who writes the Potkin and Stubbs spooky detective series and who is based in East Anglia, working as a children's librarian for Suffolk libraries.

Youngsters at Carleton Rode in a previous competition. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "The most important element in reading for pleasure is choice, from comics to fact books, novels to picture books; finding the right book at the right time makes all the difference, so children need plenty to choose from.

"Books are full of possibilities. They can take you on adventures to other planets and across this one, through time and in someone else’s shoes, they help us to understand ourselves and each other.

"Every child deserves to have access to a library and every school library needs lots of books, because reading changes lives."

And Ann-Marie Howell, a children's author from Suffolk who writes historical fiction books, has also thrown her support behind the scheme.

"Fostering a love of reading in children is so important," she said.

"As well as developing vocabulary, language and writing skills, reading builds empathy and the evidence shows that a child who reads for pleasure will go on to be more socially and economically successful as an adult. Having access to new and diverse books is key so I am delighted Archant will be giving away so many books to children across Norfolk and Suffolk primary schools.”

10 of the first to sign up

Kenninghall Primary School

Loddon Junior School

Brisley Primary Academy

Weeting Primary

Buxton Primary School

North Walsham Infant and Junior Schools

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School

St Nicholas Priory Academy

Catfield Primary School

Stalham Academy



