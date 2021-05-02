Primary school pupils raise ocean plastic issues with minister

Published: 12:26 PM May 2, 2021

Year 5 pupils Luana and Alfie with their letter from minister and local MP Liz Truss. - Credit: DNEAT

Concerns over the effect of plastic usage on the world's oceans have seen pupils at a Norfolk primary school write to trade minister Liz Truss.

Year 5 pupils at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford wrote letters to the local MP to question what the UK government is doing to put an end to the global issue.

Pupils letter to Liz Truss MP over ocean plastic as well as designed posters and writing a Haiku. - Credit: DNEAT

The MP wrote back to outline the UK's “world leading ban on microbeads” and effort change ways waste is managed.

Alfie, a Year 5 pupil, said: “At first I was nervous because it felt odd writing to the Government. When the envelope arrived with the House of Commons on it I was really excited!

"We had learnt about Marcus Rashford and how he had made a difference to the government's free school meals, so I was inspired to see how the Government responded to our concerns about plastic pollution.”

Pupils letter to Liz Truss MP over ocean plastic as well as designed posters and writing a Haiku. - Credit: DNEAT

Interim headteacher Chris Read said: “It is important to show children how they can make their voices heard on topics they feel strongly about.”