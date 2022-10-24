Improving school 'determinedly tackling issues' but still has work to do

A troubled school has been praised for "determinedly tackling" its issues following an inspection - but has been told it still has work to do.

Bishop's Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted three years ago, and has been working hard ever since to address this.

This year, it received its first full inspection since 2019, with inspectors from the regulator visiting in September.

And while it was rated as still requiring improvement overall, the school came away with ratings of good in two key areas - personal development and early years provision.

Lorraine Ratcliffe, the school's new headteacher, said the result showed it is headed in the right direction.

She said: "We are delighted with our recent Ofsted report which reflects the hard work of the team and rapid improvement across the school since the last [partial] inspection in June 2021.

"Owing to Covid, our attendance last year was not as high as we would have liked with families isolating.

"The school is now working hard with the community to ensure children attend school as much as possible. We value the support of our families to achieve this."

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: "We have worked hard, collectively, to get the academy in a place where we can see real and impressive improvements.

"Our focus continues to be on taking these even further.

"This outcome is a testament to the staff at the academy, who have worked tirelessly and to the community that has put faith in them."

While this was the first full inspection since it was placed into special measures, the school has received four monitoring visits in recent months which have assessed its improvements.

The Ofsted report praised the school for offering "an increasingly calm place for pupils to learn".

The report reads: "With the support of the trust, leaders and staff are determinedly tackling the main issues in the curriculum identified by the previous inspection report.

"Pupils no longer experience an inadequate quality of education. Pupils study a range of different subjects and topics which excite their interest.

"While the curriculum is improving, there is more work to do to ensure a good quality of education."