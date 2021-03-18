Ofsted praises progress at ‘inadequate’ primary school

Published: 5:30 AM March 18, 2021

Inspectors have praised efforts to improve a Norfolk primary school judged ‘inadequate’ in its previous Ofsted report.

The Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), was subject to a remote inspection carried out in February.

It follows a full Ofsted inspection in 2019 that said improvements were needed in the quality of teaching, pupil outcomes and leadership.

The latest monitoring inspection, which was carried out remotely due to the pandemic and before all pupils returned to school, said progress had been made to address areas of concern.

In a report to interim headteacher Chris Read, who took over the school in February 2020, Ofsted inspector Andrew Hemmings said: “Following the previous inspection, you reviewed curriculum plans in a range of subjects, including English and mathematics. You provided training for teachers in how to improve the teaching of English and arranged to do the same for mathematics.”

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust. - Credit: DNEAT

The report also noted high aspirations for early readers and how work that was set was adapted to meet pupils’ needs and the extra help that was on hand for those pupils who needed to catch up.

Mr Read said: “The inspection report is a positive endorsement of the work of the academy, recognising the effective action we have taken to provide learning at home and in school.

“Importantly, it also highlights the significant steps we have taken to improve the academy, despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“If we can attain an encouraging Ofsted report in the most challenging of educational teaching times, then we have a bright future ahead.”

Oliver Burwood, DNEAT chief executive, said the report came during “one of the most extraordinary and challenging educational environments, where our teachers gave 100pc in delivering the best education possible in school for 80 key-worker children, as well as, teaching pupils remotely.”

Pupils at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford benefited from donations of laptops. - Credit: DNEAT

The school distributed extra devices to help pupils with home learning and particularly benefited from the Government scheme, receiving 60 chrome books and 10 wireless routers.

It also received 40 data sim cards from Vodafone, 20 BT vouchers and several donations from local businesses of various devices, screens and keyboards.



