‘A wonderful place’ - Bishop officially opens new nursery after Covid delay

Published: 11:53 AM September 13, 2021

The Bishop of Norwich celebrates opening with children at Little Ladybirds Nursery at Middleton Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT

A nursery where the first year was disrupted by the pandemic has finally been officially opened by the Bishop of Norwich.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher joined excited children to cut the ribbon at Little Ladybirds Nursery at Middleton Primary Academy, near King’s Lynn.

Bishop of Norwich cuts the ribbon to open Little Ladybirds Nursery at Middleton Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT

The nursery has been operating for a year but had been forced to delay its long-planned opening ceremony with its special guest due to Covid.

Bishop Graham Usher said: “I am delighted to dedicate this new nursery provision at Middleton Primary Academy.

The Bishop of Norwich finally got to open Little Ladybirds Nursery at Middleton Primary Academy after a year delay caused by Covid. - Credit: DNEAT

“My vision for education in this diocese is that we create caring learning communities of fun and delight. This is my prayer for this wonderful place and those who work and learn here.”

The Little Lady Birds Nursery building consists of a large airy classroom, a cloakroom and a large external play area.

Children at Little Ladybirds Nursery at Middleton Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT

Some of its sessions for children aged three and above, overseen by new class teacher Katie King, are already fully booked and they benefit from being with a small group of reception children.

Rachael Greenhalgh, executive headteacher of Middleton and Gayton Church of England Primary Academies, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to finally welcome Bishop Graham to our lovely Middleton's Little Ladybirds for its official opening.

Middleton Primary Academy pupils taking part in opening ceremony of new Little Ladybirds Nursery. - Credit: DNEAT

“We already have a super nursery group with us each day in our beautiful school setting.

"Despite the Covid restrictions we were able to get the nursery provision up and running last September and it has been a great success.

Middleton Primary Academy with new Little Ladybirds Nursery. - Credit: DNEAT

“We are fortunate to have excellent facilities and a superb outdoor space. It really is a wonderful addition to our thriving school.”

In 2018 the school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ but in its most recent monitoring visit Ofsted said effective action was being taken and the “whole school team is determined to make a positive difference to the quality of education”.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher with pupils at Middleton Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), said: "Parents tell us this is the kind of provision that they need to fit in with their busy family and work lives and we know it has the added benefit of helping children to be ready when they start at school. The Lady Birds’ nursery will provide much needed choice for parents in the Middleton area.”

The Rt Rev Graham Usher with pupils at Middleton Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT



