'Not far enough' - Bereaved parents on university suicide guidance

The parents of two students who died while battling mental ill health have called for guidelines around suicide prevention to go further.

New guidance has been issued to universities around how they involve families in the well-being support provided to students.

It urges universities to be more proactive in involving a 'trusted contact' when a student is suffering from acute mental health issues and there are fears for their welfare.

The guidelines, from Universities UK and Papyrus, have been cautiously welcomed by the parents of two Norwich students - but both have called for further measures.

Theo Brennan-Hulme died while a student at the University of East Anglia in March 2019. He was 21.

Ziggurat accommodation at the University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

His mother, Esther Brennan, said: "I think that a nomination of a next of kin or trusted contact is essential.

"Consider not knowing that a family member or best friend was deteriorating in health - whether that is physical or mental health.

"You would be traumatised and shocked to have been denied the opportunity to care for that person; especially when you know your actions have a positive and known benefit to them."

In her son's case, the university was supplied with her number for this precise reason - however, it did not relay its concerns with Ms Brennan.

While she said the guidance would "raise awareness of simple processes that will save lives", she called for "consequences" for universities that do not follow this guidance.

She added: "Where there is no systemic duty of care, I don't think we can be sure the plans are going to be followed, simply by having a guideline.

"Universities need to take responsibility for their part in increasing loneliness and exacerbating mental ill-health and take further steps in creating a zero-tolerance suicide environment.

"That means not expecting people to die by suicide. That means doing everything reasonable to support someone in crisis.

"It is reasonable to monitor student performance, it is reasonable to contact a trusted contact and it is reasonable to have direct links with local crisis teams.

"I am pleased that guidelines are available - but feel this should run alongside a legal duty of care for universities.

"A guideline, if taken seriously and respected as an authoritative view - should be the start of a transformation."

Tobi Stevens was 19 when she died in December 2020. She was a student of Norwich University of the Arts.

Her father, Trevor Stevens, said: "This represents progress - it acknowledges that students' mental health problems need to be taken seriously and is an attempt to ensure there is a coordinated and concerted effort by universities to give effective support to students who are struggling.

"However, I do not think it goes far enough to ensure that families, particularly parents, are informed of their student children's mental health struggles and involved in their care.

"To my mind, an 'opt-in' scheme for students does not go far enough."

Mr Stevens praised the intentions of the guide but did not believe it would have made much difference in his daughter's case.

He said: "Notwithstanding the good intentions behind the guide, I ask myself whether it would have made any difference in my daughter's case and the answer is, sadly, no.

"If the NHS trust decided not to inform us of our daughter's suicide attempts before she took her own life - which it didn't - I can not imagine a university would step in to assume responsibility."

He added: "Parents are often ignored as a potential resource to help save a child's life - and at worst they are suspected of being a cause of the problem.

"The question should not be 'is there a good enough reason to involve parents' - but 'is there a good enough reason not to involve them?"

The guidelines have been welcomed by both the University of East Anglia and Norwich University of the Arts.