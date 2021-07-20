Thetford pupil, 7, performs poem live on-stage at The Globe

Published: 12:18 PM July 20, 2021

Benji Morris on stage at The Globe. - Credit: Marcus Duran

A pupil passionate about poetry performed his recitation in front of hundreds of people including poets Simon Armitage, Valerie Bloom and Michael Rosen.

Benji Morris, seven, from Norwich Road Academy in Thetford, performed live onstage at The Globe on Monday, July 19 as part of Poetry by Heart's award ceremony.

The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE) recognised Benji as a winner in the nationwide shadowing scheme that runs as part of the CLiPPA (CLPE Children’s Poetry Award).

Benji Morris, from Norwich Road Academy in Thetford, performed live onstage at The Globe on Monday, July 19. - Credit: CLPE

He impressed judges with his "sparkling recitation" and actions of the poem Fireworks by Anna E Jordan, and was asked to perform it among other shadowers as part of the celebrations for the announcement of this year’s CLiPPA shortlist.

Benji said: "I was surprised and also really excited to hear that I had won the competition and would be going to The Globe.

Benji Morris, from Norwich Road Academy in Thetford, performed live onstage at The Globe on Monday, July 19. - Credit: CLPE

You may also want to watch:

"I was quite nervous as well about going on stage but I practised the poem I was reading lots and lots of times to be ready."

Louise Johns-Shepherd, CLPE chief executive, said: ‘Benji’s performance of Fireworks really brings it to life."