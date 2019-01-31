Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Biologist and broadcaster Ben Garrod is UEA’s newest professor

31 January, 2019 - 06:00
Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC

BBC

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has joined the staff at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in a brand new role.

The Great Yarmouth-born biologist, conservationist and author has been appointed professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the Norwich university.

Mr Garrod regularly appears as a science presenter on BBC TV programmes ranging from The One Show and Springwatch to documentary series Secrets of Bones and Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur.

Over the past decade he has lived and worked around the world, mainly within great ape conservation, spending several years in central Africa developing and managing a chimpanzee conservation field site for the renowned chimpanzee scientist Dr Jane Goodall.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in animal behaviour from Anglia Ruskin University, a masters degree in wild animal biology from the Royal Veterinary College and a PhD from University College London and the Zoological Society of London.

The new role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at UEA includes teaching undergraduate students and has a strong focus on engaging with the public to inform people about UEA’s research.

Mr Garrod, who will take up the role on February 1, said he was “pleased to be part of the UEA team”.

“Bringing a strong narrative to research helps bring science alive and can inspire everyone from governments to school children. I want to help show how UEA combines world-leading research, brilliant students and a second-to-none location in reaching every level of our local, national and global community. I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

UEA vice-chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben Garrod to UEA‘s academic community.

“This is an exciting new role for UEA and Ben is a gifted storyteller with a real passion for science engagement and outreach. His experience in the field is second to none and I’m sure he will help inspire today’s students and the wider public with the stories behind our brilliant UEA research.”

Mr Garrod is a a patron to the Norwich Science Festival and the Youth STEMM Awards, as well as an ambassador for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

He is currently filming a new science series with the BBC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

Norfolk Police caught a driver who has been wanted for six years on the A47 in Acle on Tuesday night. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team.

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could City stage a late plunge into the transfer market on deadline day?

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has admitted he would like to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window closing this evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Biologist and broadcaster Ben Garrod is UEA’s newest professor

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists