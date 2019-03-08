Search

Primary school in running for prize to secure much-needed cooking equipment

PUBLISHED: 15:12 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 02 May 2019

The entry by Little Melton Primary School for the Belling Cookery Club competition. The school has been shortlisted in the final 10 in the national competition. Picture: Belling

A Norfolk school has beaten off competition to be shortlisted for a national cookery prize.

Little Melton Primary School is among 10 schools to make it through to the final stages of the Belling Cookery Club initiative, which could see them win up to £2,000 worth of cooking appliances.

For their entry, which asked pupils to create a picture or model of a healthy meal, year five and six pupils at Little Melton designed a 3D poster about the croque monsieur sandwich and the nutritional benefits of each ingredient.

A public vote will decide the winning school.

Despite having no permanent cooking equipment, Little Melton Primary gives its 115 pupils opportunities to have a go at cookery including at its after-school cooking club.

Teaching assistant Kerry Awbery said: “The small number of cookers limits the number of pupils we can work with. Cooking as a class can take nearly a day just to cook simple dishes like pizza.”

